OMG Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.24 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $30.61 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

