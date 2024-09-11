OmniaVerse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,794.50 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% higher against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $95,136.17 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

