Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

