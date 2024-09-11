OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

