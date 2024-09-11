OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Buys 5,000 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.57. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

