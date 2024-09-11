OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $570.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

