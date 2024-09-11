OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.05

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 104824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPAL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

