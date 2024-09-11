OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 84,474 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $588.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

