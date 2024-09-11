OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.55. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 567,207 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 over the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.