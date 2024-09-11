Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.13. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.