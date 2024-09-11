Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.42. 7,363,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

