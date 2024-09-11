Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.63 and last traded at $155.82. 4,481,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,267,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.