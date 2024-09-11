Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.30 and last traded at $141.32. 2,795,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,026,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.