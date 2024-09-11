Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 164.3% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
NYSE ORC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
