Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $68.73 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,942.90 or 0.99940519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

