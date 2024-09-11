Ordinals Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103.78 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $29.75 or 0.00051842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $624.79 million and approximately $103.78 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 29.10436325 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $85,815,242.24 traded over the last 24 hours.”

