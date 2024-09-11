Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading 16.4% Higher

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 41,541,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 21,900,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

