Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. The firm has a market cap of C$13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.68. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$52.17 and a 12-month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.0646766 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

