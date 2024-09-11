Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.60.

OXM stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.87 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

