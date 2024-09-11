Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 910,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

