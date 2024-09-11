Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 604,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,609. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $80.87 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

