PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. 232,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,854. PACCAR has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

