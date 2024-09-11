Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) COO Edward Earl Wilcox Sells 30,499 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PPBI stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

