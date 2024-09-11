Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 26,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 409,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.