Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,050 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,166,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,003,703. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.