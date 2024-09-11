Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,166,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,003,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

