Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.58, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,649 shares of company stock worth $21,453,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

