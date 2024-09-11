Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Hold by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 237,844 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after buying an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

