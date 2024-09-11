PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of PAR Technology worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 152,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.