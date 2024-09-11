Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Park Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 55,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,244. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $273.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

