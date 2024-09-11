Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,572,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

