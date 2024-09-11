PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.02 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74). 43,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 79,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

