PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.12. Approximately 1,839,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,632,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

