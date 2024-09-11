Persistence Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Persistence has a market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $356,244.95 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,883,848 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

