PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $912.49 million, a PE ratio of 139.41 and a beta of 1.73. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. William Blair lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

