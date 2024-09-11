Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 29015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.30 ($0.34).

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.96. The company has a market cap of £48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity at Petra Diamonds

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,729.70). 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

