Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 6.5%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 35,947,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 12,032,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

About Petro Matad

The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

