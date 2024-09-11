Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 6.5%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 35,947,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 12,032,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Petro Matad
Petro Matad Stock Performance
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.