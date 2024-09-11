PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 54,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,857. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

