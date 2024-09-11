PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 34,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

