PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,755,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,488 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 507,868 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

