Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.67

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 419370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.