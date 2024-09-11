Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,003,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

