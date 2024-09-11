Pier Capital LLC Buys 168,417 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,417 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SI-BONE worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SI-BONE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $347,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

