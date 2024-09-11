Pier Capital LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,546,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Price Performance
NYSE RAMP opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
