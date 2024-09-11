Pier Capital LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 184.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

