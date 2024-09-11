Pier Capital LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,444 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Confluent worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Confluent to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,955. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

