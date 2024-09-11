Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

