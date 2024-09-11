Pier Capital LLC Purchases 15,797 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $99.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.