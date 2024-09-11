Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,472 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global-E Online worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.09. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
