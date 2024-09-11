Pier Capital LLC Sells 39,447 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,447 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $162.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

